Poll finds views of business climate in Bulgaria slightly gloomier

A regular monthly poll by the National Statistical Institute (NSI) has found views of the business climate in Bulgaria to be slightly gloomier.

The NSI said that in May 2022, the total business climate indicator decreased by 0.7 percentage points in comparison with April as a result of the more unfavourable business climate in industry, construction and retail trade.

The industry indicator was down by 0.8 percentage points, with managers having worsened expectations about the coming six months.

In Bulgaria’s construction sector, the indicator dropped by 3.6 percentage points, with managers also holding more unfavourable views about next six months.

In the retail sector, the indicator was down by 2.2 percentage points, with retailers more reserved in their expectations for the coming six months, while their expectations about the volume of sales and orders to be placed with suppliers over the next three months more unfavourable.

However, in Bulgaria’s services sector, the indicator was up by 4.3 percentage points, with managers holding more favourable views about the business situation of their enterprises, and holding more positive views about current and expected demand for services, the NSI said.

(Photo: Clive Leviev-Sawyer)

