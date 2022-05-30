Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 41 deaths in past week

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



The deaths of 41 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past week, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 37 134, going by figures posted on the unified information portal on May 30.

To date, 1 164 732 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, including 1319 in the past week.

There are 76 901 active cases, a decrease of 6780 compared with the figure in the May 23 report.

As of May 30, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 45.62 out of 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, down from 59.45 on May 23.

A total of 410 patients with Covid-19 are in hospital, a decrease of 101 in the past week, while 37 are in intensive care, six fewer than a week ago.

A total of 4 397 959 doses of vaccines against new coronavirus have been administered in Bulgaria, with 2830 in the past week.

A total of 2 059 200 people have completed the vaccination cycle, including 649 in the past week, while 757 548 have received a booster dose, including 1959 in the past week.

(Photo: Alexandrovska Hospital)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!