Bulgaria issues weather warning for five districts over thunderstorms, rain

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Bulgarian authorities have issued the Code Orange warning of dangerous weather for five districts for May 28, with seven other districts subject to the lesser Code Yellow warning of potentially hazardous weather.

The Code Orange warning has been issued for the districts of Sofia, Vratsa, Pleven, Lovech and Gabrovo because of forecast thunderstorms and heavy rain.

The Code Yellow warning has been issued for the city of Sofia and the districts of Kyustendil, Pernik, Vidin, Montana, Veliko Turnovo and Rousse.

The warning for the district of Vidin is because of forecast strong winds, while the other six districts covered by the Code Yellow warning are forecast to see thunderstorms and heavy rain.

(Photo: David Rosen Photography)

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!

Comments

comments