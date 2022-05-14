Partial lunar eclipse over Bulgaria in early hours of May 16

Share this: Facebook

Forecast cloudiness permitting, a partial lunar eclipse will be visible over Bulgaria in the early hours of May 16.

The partial lunar eclipse will begin at about 5.27am on Monday, reaching its peak at 5.52am, and ending with moonset over Bulgaria at about 6.04am.

While over Bulgaria it will be a partial lunar eclipse, elsewhere it will be visible as a total lunar eclipse – including in south-west Europe, south-west Asia, Africa, most of North America, South America and Antarctica.

The year 2022 does hold a sensation in the skies for those in Bulgaria, on October 25 when there will be a partial solar eclipse.

It is set to begin at 12.27pm and end at 2.45pm. A reminder to never look directly at a solar eclipse. The Royal Astronomical Society’s advice on how to view a solar eclipse safely may be found at this link.

(Photo: Ibrahim Asad/flickr.com)

