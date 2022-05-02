Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 64 deaths registered in past week

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



The deaths of 64 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past week, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 36 918, according to the May 2 report by the unified information portal.

To date, 1 156 971 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, an increase of 3842 in the past week.

There are 141 759 active cases, a decrease of 14 923 in the past week.

As of May 2, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 108.78 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, down from 111.63 on April 25.

There are 866 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, 31 fewer than a week ago, with 81 in intensive care, 24 fewer than the figure in the April 25 report.

Sixty medical personnel tested positive for Covid-19 in the past week, bringing the total to date to 24 426.

A total of 4 382 733 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 6169 in the past week.

A total of 2 055 832 people have completed the vaccination cycle, including 1226 in the past week, while 746 850 have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 4524 in the past week.

(Photo: Alexandrovska Hospital)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!