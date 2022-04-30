Close to 90% of Ukrainian refugees in Bulgaria have temporary protection status

Share this: Facebook

Close to 90 per cent of the Ukrainian refugees in Bulgaria have received temporary protection status, which provides them with access to health care, education, and the right to work.

Petya Karayaneva, Refugee Protection Adviser at the UN High Commission for Refugees in Bulgaria, told Bulgarian National Radio (BNR) on April 30 that Bulgaria was one of the countries with the highest registration rate for temporary protection.

According to the most recent update on the Bulgaria’s government’s dedicated information portal, since Russia’s current invasion of Ukraine began on February 24, a total of 218 849 Ukrainians have entered Bulgaria and 96 930 have remained.

The update said that 87 534 had registered for temporary protection in Bulgaria.

The BNR report said that 6500 Ukrainian citizens have already sought help from employment offices to find work.

The posts most sought after by the Ukrainians were office secretary and various jobs in hotels, restaurants and entertainment.

The cities most preferred for work were Bourgas, Varna, Plovdiv and Sofia, the report said.

(Photo, of the refugee coordination centre that opened at Sofia Central Railway Station in March: Sofia municipality)

