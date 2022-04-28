Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry warns against travel to Moldova

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry called on the country’s citizens on April 28 not to travel to Moldova, given what the ministry described as the complicating situation in that country.

The Foreign Ministry called on Bulgarian citizens in Moldova to leave the country by any available means of transport.

The Guardian reported Russian deputy foreign minister Andrey Rudenko as refusing on April 26 to rule out the Russian separatist-controlled enclave of Transnistria in Moldova being drawn into the war in Ukraine.

This followed a series of incidents, including explosions and bomb threats, in Transnistria that prompted Moldovan President Maia Sandu to convene a meeting of the Supreme Security Council on April 26.

“Our analysis so far shows that there are tensions between different forces within the region interested in destabilising the situation. This makes the Transnistrian region vulnerable and creates risks for the Republic of Moldova,” Sandu said after the meeting.

“We condemn any provocations and attempts to draw the Republic of Moldova into actions that may endanger peace in the country. Chisinau continues to insist on a peaceful settlement of the Transnistrian conflict,” Sandu said, announcing a range of stepped-up security measures.

