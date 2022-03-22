Covid-19 in Bulgaria: EC approves 25M leva state aid for tour operators

Share this: Facebook

The European Commission said on March 22 that it has approved 25 million leva, or about 12.8 million euro, in state aid for Bulgarian tour operators affected by the coronavirus outbreak and restrictions imposed by the Bulgarian government to limit the spread of the virus.

In a statement, the Commission said that the scheme was “a re-introduction of a measure approved by the Commission in July 2020, which expired on December 31 2021.”

The state aid, to be released as direct grants, is open to all tour operators with a valid operating license in Bulgaria, regardless of country of registration and of country of origin of the traveller.

Under this scheme, beneficiaries will receive 35 euro for each passenger that has booked a travel package with them, which includes a flight into Bulgaria, provided that flight happened between June 1 2021 and May 14 2022.

The grants are capped at 2.3 million euro per beneficiary and must be granted no later than 30 June 2022.

(Photo: government.bg)

