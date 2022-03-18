Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 26 deaths, 1720 new cases

Share this: Facebook

Twenty-six people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 36 248, according to the March 18 report by the unified information portal.

Of 15 874 tests done in the past day, 1720 – about 10.84 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 1 121 194 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 192 721 are active.

The number of active cases decreased by 1057 in the past day.

The report said that in the past day, 2751 people had been registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 892 225.

As of March 18, Bulgaria’s Covid-19 morbidity rate is 345.49 out of 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, up from 336.58 on March 17.

There are 2259 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, with 196 newly admitted. There are 276 in intensive care, a decrease of two compared with the figure in the March 17 report.

Thirty-four medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 23 775.

So far, 4 332 347 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 2444 in the past day.

A total of 2 055 983 people have completed the vaccination cycle, including 730 in the past day, while 708 919 have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 1706 in the past day.

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

