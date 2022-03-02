Head of Nato Land Command visiting Bulgaria

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



The commander of Nato’s Allied Land Command, Lieutenant General Roger Cloutier, is visiting Bulgaria, according to a Bulgarian Defence Ministry statement on March 2.

Cloutier has held talks with Bulgaria’s Defence Chief, Admiral Emil Eftimov, on measures to strengthen Nato’s deterrent and defence capabilities in Eastern Europe as a result of hostilities in Ukraine, the Defence Ministry said.

Bulgaria’s decision to build an Alliance battle group was welcomed, and the possibilities for other nations to participate in it in order to increase the training and interoperability of the allies were discussed, the statement said.

The timeliness of the decision was emphasised, which is in line with the establishment of battle groups in other Eastern European countries.



On March 2, Cloutier was to visit Bulgarian military formations and training grounds, where he would get acquainted with the state of their capabilities and the opportunities for joint training and exercises, the ministry said.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, please click here.

(Photo of Eftimov and Cloutier: Bulgaria’s Ministry of Defence)

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!