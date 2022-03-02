Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 56 deaths, 2641 new cases

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Fifty-six people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 35 637, according to the March 2 report by the unified information portal.

Of 18 296 tests done in the past day, 2641 – about 14.43 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 1 093 920 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 214 709 are active.

The report said that in the past day, 3397 people had been registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 843 574.

As of March 2, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 641.61 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, down from 698.69 on March 1.

There are 3652 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, with 321 newly admitted. There are 461 in intensive care, 12 fewer than the figure in the March 1 report.

Fifty-seven medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 23 370.

So far, 4 302 819 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, of which 2322 were administered in the past day.

A total of 2 046 215 people have completed the vaccination cycle, including 737 in the past day, while 689 934 have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 1506 in the past day.

According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention (ECDC) online vaccine tracker, as of March 1, the uptake among the total population of Bulgaria of at least a single dose of vaccine was 29.9 per cent, of full vaccination 29.3 per cent and of a booster dose, 9.8 per cent.

In the whole EU-EEA area, the uptake of at least a single dose was 75 per cent, of full vaccination 71.7 per cent and of a booster dose, 50.9 per cent, the ECDC said.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!

Comments

comments