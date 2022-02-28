Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 24 deaths, 724 new cases registered By The Sofia Globe staff

The deaths of 24 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 35 482, according to the February 28 report by the unified information portal.

Of 6559 tests done in the past day, 724 – about 11.03 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 1 088 520 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 218 694 are active.

The number of active cases decreased by 1758 in the past day.

The report said that in the past day, 2458 people were registered as having recovered from the disease, bringing the total to date to 834 344.

As of February 28, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 747.42 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, down from 759.21 on February 27.

There are 4268 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, with 138 newly admitted. There are 503 in intensive care, five more than the figure in the February 27 report.

Nine medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 23 268.

So far, 4 297 604 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 554 in the past day.

A total of 2 044 531 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including 196 in the past day, while 686 554 have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 348 in the past day.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!