Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 76 deaths, 2903 new cases

Seventy-six people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 35 433, according to the February 26 by the unified information portal.

Of 24 216 tests done in the past day, 2903 – about 11.98 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 1 086 328 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 221 092 are active.

The number of active cases decreased by 2622 in the past day.

The report said that in the past day, 5449 people were registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 829 803.

As of February 26, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 790.39 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, down from 842.85 on February 25 and down from 1088.55 a week ago, on February 19.

There are 4224 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, with 367 newly admitted. There are 500 in intensive care, 30 fewer than the figure in the February 25 report.

Forty-one medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 23 246.

So far, 4 295 872 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 4203 in the past day.

A total of 2 043 953 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including 1313 in the past day, while 685 484 have received a booster dose, including 2743 in the past day.

According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control’s (ECDC) online vaccine tracker, as of February 25, the uptake among the total population of Bulgaria of at least a single dose of vaccine was 29.9 per cent, of full vaccination 29.3 per cent and of a booster dose, 9.7 per cent.

The ECDC said that among the total population of the EU-EEA area, the uptake of at least a single dose was 75 per cent, of full vaccination 71.7 per cent and of a booster dose, 50.9 per cent.

