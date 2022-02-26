Bulgaria eases Covid-19 regulations for arrivals from Ukraine

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s Minister of Health Assena Serbezova has signed an order easing the Covid-19 regulations for people arriving from Ukraine.

The order takes effect as of February 26, and comes against the background of the invasion of Ukraine by Russian military forces ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

People arriving from Ukraine, irrespective of the Covid-19 classification of the country at the time they arrive, are allowed into Bulgaria on presentation of a valid EU Digital Covid Certificate of vaccination, having undergone Covid-19, or testing, or an equivalent or similar document containing the same data as in an EU Digital Covid Certificate.

Those who do not present such a document must go into 10-day quarantine.

A person who is quarantined may do a PCR or rapid antigen test no earlier than 72 hours after arriving in Bulgaria, and if the test is negative, the quarantine is considered lifted from the day the result is registered in Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 information system.

(Photo of Serbezova: government.bg)

