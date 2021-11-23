Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 254 deaths, 3462 new cases registered

Share this: Facebook

The deaths of 254 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past day, bringing the country’s Covid-19 death toll to 27 507, according to the November 23 report by the unified information portal.

Of those who died in the past day, close to 93 per cent had not been vaccinated against Covid-19, the report said.

Of 37 593 tests done in the past day, 3462 – about 9.2 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 676 750 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria. There are 106 516 active cases, a decrease of 1569 compared with the figure in the November 22 report.

The report said that in the past day, 4777 people had been registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 542 727.

There are 7168 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, with 1004 newly-admitted, the report said. There are 775 in intensive care, an increase of 15 in the past day.

Thirty-nine medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 17 104.

To date, 3 201 874 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 15 865 in the past day.

A total of 1 703 026 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including 9634 in the past day, while 65 091 have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 3256 in the past day.

