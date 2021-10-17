Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past week, 615 deaths, 19 378 new cases

Share this: Facebook

The deaths of 615 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past week, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 22 231, going by figures in the October 17 report by the unified information portal.

The death toll includes 43 registered on Saturday, according to the report.

To date, 539 619 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, an increase of 19 378 in the past week.

There are 60 032 active cases, an increase of 9631 in the past week.

There are 6035 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, an increase of 546 compared with the figure in the report a week earlier. A total of 512 are intensive care, an increase of 43.

In the past week, 286 medical personnel tested positive, bringing the total to date to 15 068.

So far, 2 626 708 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, an increase of 39 213 in the past week, including 2925 on Saturday.

A total of 1 383 964 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, an increase of 23 031 in the past week, including 1495 on Saturday.

To date, 7907 people in Bulgaria have received a booster dose of vaccine, the report said.

Of 11 811 tests done on October 16, a total of 1867 – about 15.8 per cent – proved positive, according to the report.

(Photo: Alexandrovska Hospital)

