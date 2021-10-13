Bulgaria issues dangerous weather warning for 11 districts over rain, snow forecasts

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria has issued the Code Orange of dangerous weather for October 14 for 11 districts, including four where snow and rain are forecast.

The four districts subject to the Code Orange warning because of snow and rain are the city and district of Sofia, Pernik and Kyustendil.

The remaining seven districts are subject to the Code Orange warning because of forecast heavy rain: Plovdiv, Blagoevgrad, Pazardzhik, Kurdzhali, Smolyan, Gabrovo and Lovech.

Thirteen districts in Bulgaria are subject to the lesser Code Yellow warning of potentially dangerous weather because of heavy rain: Rousse, Veliko Turnovo, Montana, Vratsa, Pleven, Razgrad, Silistra, Shoumen, Turgovishte, Stara Zagora, Sliven, Yambol and Haskovo.

Four districts are Code Green, meaning that no weather warning is in effect: Varna, Bourgas, Dobrich and Vidin.

(Archive photo: Bulgaria’s Road Infrastructure Agency)

