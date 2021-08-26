Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 48 deaths, 1601 new cases

Share this: Facebook

Forty-eight people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 18 613, according to the August 26 report by the national information system.

Of 22 480 tests done in the past day, 1601 – about 7.12 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 446 698 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 24 793 are active. The number of active cases increased by 979 in the past day.

The report said that in the past day, 574 people recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 403 292.

There are 2985 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, an increase of 112 in the past day, with 262 in intensive care, an increase of 14.

Twenty-three medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 13 708.

A total of 13 800 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 were administered in Bulgaria in the past day, bringing the total to 2 256 350.

The report said that 1 136 584 people in Bulgaria had completed the vaccination cycle, including 8483 in the past day.

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

