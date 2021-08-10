Vaccination against Covid-19: EU ups aid for Eastern Partnership countries

Share this: Facebook

As part of the European Union’s efforts to support vaccination in partner countries, the European Commission has on August 10 increased from 40 million euro to 75 million euro its assistance package to deploy safe and effective 19 vaccines against Covid-19 and speed up the vaccination campaigns in the six Eastern Partnership countries, the Commission said.

The six countries are Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine.

With this new 35 million euro assistance package, the EU seeks to substantially increase access to vaccines in the Eastern Partnership region amid the global vaccine shortage, facilitating the vaccine sharing by the EU member states and reimbursing the cost, the Commission said.

This assistance complements the EU’s support to the COVAX initiative, the world’s facility to ensure fair and universal access to Covid-19 vaccines, and work towards an equitable and transparent distribution of vaccines over the Eastern Partnership countries, the statement said.

It comes in addition to the first package of support worth 40 million euro, launched in February 2021 to immediately strengthen preparedness and local readiness for safe and effective vaccination of the population, in partnership with the World Health Organization.

EU support included training of health managers and medical staff involved in the vaccination campaign, key logistical support for the delivery and handling of the vaccines and supplies, vaccination data and safety monitoring, communication and community engagement, as well as support for the development of a digital Covid certificate, the Commission said.

