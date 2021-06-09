France eases entry requirements for EU citizens as of June 9

Share this: Facebook

In view of the number of infections that have been falling for weeks, the French government is easing the entry requirements for all EU citizens, including Bulgarians, from June 9, according to a statement by French tourism development agency Atout France.

In addition, further easing of the measures takes effect also today.

According to a statement by the State Secretary for Tourism, Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne, Bulgarian and all other EU citizens no longer need a PCR test to enter France from June 9.

Fully vaccinated and recovered persons only need a corresponding proof of vaccination or recovery.

For people who have not been vaccinated, a negative rapid antigen test or PCR test of less than 72 hours is sufficient to enter France.

All vaccines approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) are recognised as proof of vaccination (Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson).

Full vaccination means:

Two weeks after the 2nd vaccination for vaccines that consist of 2 doses (Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca)

Four weeks after a vaccine given once (Johnson & Johnson)

Two weeks after injection for people who already had Covid-19 (1 dose required)

A vaccination document issued in French or English counts as proof of vaccination. From July 1, the European vaccination certificate, the so-called “Green Pass”, will be recognised, the statement said.

In addition to the new entry regulations, the next easing of the measures in France takes effect on June 9.

After the opening of shops, museums, theatres and cinemas as well as the terraces of the restaurants, now the bars, cafés and restaurants can also reopen inside (with a maximum of six people per table).

In addition, the curfew has been moved to 11pm.

From June 30, the country should be open again on a large scale, of course with compliance with the appropriate safety and hygiene measures, the statement said.

(Photo: Rudy Tiben)

