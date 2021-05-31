Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Vaccination certificates re-issue to start on June 4

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Bulgaria’s Health Ministry said on May 31 that holders of Covid-19 vaccination certificates would be able to have their certificates re-issued in the EU Digital Covid Certificate format starting June 4.

The process would be carried out through the national health information system at https://his.bg, the Health Ministry said in a statement. The state-owned IT company Informatsionno Obsluzhvane was working to make the service available without an electronic signature, the ministry said.

In order to have their certificates re-issued, applicants will need to supply their personal identification number – EGN for Bulgarian nationals or the personal foreigner number in the case of permanent residents – the number of their ID card and the reference number of one of the vaccines they received.

The vaccine reference numbers can be found on the existing certificates, in the lower left corner, the ministry said.

People who have completed their vaccination cycle but have not applied for a certificate yet, could do so through the national health information system at https://his.bg (this requires an electronic signature), at the vaccination centre where they received their jabs, or through their general practitioner doctor.

The document can be printed out and folded in four, in order to protect personal data, or downloaded in printable document format (PDF), allowing for convenient storage on a mobile device, the ministry said.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!

Comments

comments