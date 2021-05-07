Bulgaria’s Covid-19 death toll reaches 16 800

Share this: Facebook

Twenty-seven people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 16 800, according to the May 7 daily report by the national information system.

Of 5733 tests done in the past day, a total of 545 – about 9.6 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 408 372 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria.

There are 46 083 active cases, a decrease of 76 compared with the figure in the May 6 report.

The report said that 594 people recovered from the virus in the past day, bringing the total to 345 489.

There are 6138 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, a decrease of 18 in the past 24 hours, with 587 in intensive care, a decrease of 12.

Two medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 13 218.

So far, 884 254 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 7130 in the past 24 hours.

A total of 254 505 people have received a second dose, including 3303 in the past 24 hours, according to the report.

