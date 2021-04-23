Covid-19 vaccination ‘green corridors’ at 3 Sofia hospitals: Details

Share this: Facebook

Ahead of the April 26 announcement of lists of “green corridors” in various parts of Bulgaria for vaccinations against Covid-19 for all comers, three hospitals in Sofia have announced details.

At Pirogov hospital, from April 30 to May 9 inclusive, the five vaccination zones will receive all who want to be immunised.

Working hours will be from 8.30am to 5.30pm every day and no appointment is required.

Second doses of AstraZeneca, Moderna and BioNTech-Pfizer vaccines will also be administered.

At the Military Medical Academy, from April 30 to May 10, there will be a “green corridor”, offering the AstraZeneca and BioNTech-Pfizer vaccines.

On working days, the hours will be 8am to 4pm, and on the Orthodox Easter and St George’s Day (May 6) public holidays, from 9am to 1pm. No appointment is required.

At Alexandrovska Hospital, from April 30 to May 2, and from May 4 to 9 inclusive, the AstraZeneca, BioNTech-Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be on offer to all comers.

Working hours will be from 9am to 5pm. No appointment is required.

The hospital said that second doses will also be administered.

Separately, the national information system said on April 23 that Bulgaria is receiving 3.5 million doses of the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine in the second quarter of 2021.

The total in April will be 324 090 doses, including 138 060 to be delivered on April 26.

In May, 1 505 790 doses are to be delivered, followed by 1 645 020 in June, the national information system said.

