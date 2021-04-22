Bulgarian MPs vote to limit outgoing Cabinet’s powers

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s National Assembly passed a motion on April 22 that would prevent the government of outgoing Prime Minister Boiko Borissov from taking certain decisions.

Separate proposals tabled by the Bulgarian Socialist Party and the coalition around former ombudsman Maya Manolova were merged into one motion that passed with 151 MPs in favour.

Parliament’s decision imposes a moratorium on signing concession contracts or setting concession fees, issuing new government debt, appointments in the state administration, as well as any deals involving state property.

The decision will only apply to Borissov’s government, which had its resignation accepted by Parliament last week, but remains in office in acting capacity for the duration of the constitutional procedure to form a new Cabinet following the April 4 parliamentary elections.

MPs from Borissov’s party GERB did not take part in the vote, describing the proposals as unconstitutional, arguing that the legislative branch of government was curtailing the powers of the executive branch.

The National Assembly also voted to cancel its 10-day Easter holidays recess, which was set to start on April 30. The motion passed with 165 votes in favour, three opposed and three abstaining.

(Photo: parliament.bg)

