Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past week, 787 deaths, 5793 fewer active cases

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



A total of 787 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past week, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 15 138, according to the April 18 daily report by the national information system.

Of the total, 38 deaths were registered in the past 24 hours.

To date, 385 963 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, counting in those who have died, those who have recovered from the virus and the active cases.

There are 65 588 active cases, a decrease of 5793 in the past week.

A total of 9204 patients are in hospital, a decrease of 1161 in the past week, with 797 in intensive care, four fewer.

A total of 318 medical personnel tested positive in the past week, bringing the total to 12 846 to date.

The April 18 report said that 305 237 people in Bulgaria had recovered from the virus, an increase of 19 438 in the past week.

So far, 637 216 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered, including 66 154 in the past week, of which 3087 were in the past 24 hours.

A total of 15 042 people received a second dose in the past week, bringing the total to 128 020.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!