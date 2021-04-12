NSI: Bulgaria’s population was 6.9M at the end of 2020

Share this: Facebook

The population of Bulgaria was 6 916 548 at the end of 2020, a decrease of 0.5 per cent compared with that at the end of 2019, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on April 12 in an annual report on population processes.

Of the total population, 51.6 per cent were female, the NSI said.

There were 124 735 deaths in 2020, an increase of 15.4 per cent compared with 2019, the NSI said. In 2020, the crude mortality rate in Bulgaria was 18 percentage points.

According to figures supplied by the national information system as at January 1 2021, the deaths of 7576 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in 2020.

The NSI said that the process of population ageing was continung.

By the end of 2020, the number of people in Bulgaria aged 65 and over was 1 504 048, about 21.8 per cent of the country’s population. Compared with 2019, the share of population aged 65 and over increased by 0.2 percentage points.

Children up to 15 years of age accounted for 14.4 per cent of the population, a figure unchanged compared with 2019.

People of working age made up 59.8 per cent of the population, a decrease of close to 17 000 – about 0.4 per cent – compared with 2019.

There were 59 440 children born in 2020, of which 59 086 (99.4 per cent) were live born. The number of live births decreased by 2 452 children or four per cent compared with the previous year.

The NSI said that in 2020, a total of 6649 people formally gave notice of a change of address to one abroad.

Of these, 57.1 per cent were male. Of those who emigrated from Bulgaria, 36.1 per cent were aged from 20 to 39.

The most preferred destination countries were Germany (22.2 per cent), Russia (14.6 per cent) and Turkey (13 per cent), the NSI said.

The institute said that 37 364 people changed from an address abroad to one in Bulgaria in 2020. Fifty-two per cent were male.

Among immigrants (a term that in the context of the report includes Bulgarians moving to Bulgaria, as well as foreigners) to Bulgaria, 34.2 were aged 20 – 39 years and 32.3 per cent 40 to 59 years.

The largest number came from Turkey (24.3 per cent), followed by Germany (9.6 per cent) and Russia (9.3 per cent), the NSI said.

(Photo: Abdulhamid AlFadhly/freeimages.com)

