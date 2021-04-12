Bulgaria’s Covid-19 death toll is 14 418

Share this: Facebook

With 67 deaths registered in the past 24 hours, Bulgaria’s death toll linked to Covid-19 is 14 418, according to the April 12 report by the national information system.

Of 3658 tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 462 – about 12.6 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 371 993 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria.

There are 71 317 active cases, a decrease of 64 compared with the figure in the April 11 report.

A total of 10 382 patients with Covid-19 are in hospital, a decrease of 17 in the past 24 hours, with 797 in intensive care, an increase of four.

The report said that 286 258 people in Bulgaria had recovered from the virus, an increase of 459 in the past 24 hours.

Nine medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 12 537.

To date, 572 662 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered, including 1600 on Sunday.

The report said that 113 253 people had received a second dose, an increase of 275 in the past 24 hours.

