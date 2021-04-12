Bulgarian accommodation establishments’ revenue in February 2021 down 42.1% y/y

Share this: Facebook

Revenue from nights spent in accommodation establishments in Bulgaria in February 2021 added up to 35.2 million leva, about 42.1 per cent less than in February 2020, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on April 12.

Revenue from foreigners fell by 69.5 per cent on an annual basis and revenue from Bulgarians decreased by 13.6 per cent, the NSI said, noting that the figures came against the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In comparison with February 2020, the total number of accommodation establishments that functioned during February 2021 decreased by 11.1 per cent, the NSI said.

In February 2021, the number of arrivals in all accommodation establishments decreased by 38.4 per cent compared with February 2020.

Arrivals of foreign citizens fell by 75.2 per cent, while arrivals of Bulgarians decreased by 20.8 per cent.

In February 2021, the total occupancy of bed-places in accommodation establishments in Bulgaria was 23.1 per cent, a decrease of 10 percentage points compared with February 2020.

Occupancy was highest in four- and five-star establishments, at 30.8 per cent.

In three-star establishments, occupancy was 21.9 per cent and in one- and two-star establishments, 16.1 per cent, the NSI said.

