Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past week, 231 deaths, 33 036 doses of vaccine administered

In the past seven days, a total of 231 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 9839, the February 21 report by the national information system said.

The number of confirmed cases of new coronavirus in Bulgaria rose by 6923 in the past week, to 236 439 to date, counting in those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus.

The February 21 report said that there are 26 462 active cases, an increase of 3147 in the past week.

The number of those who have recovered from the virus has passed the 200 000-mark in the past day, and risen by 3545 in the past week, to a current total of 200 138, according to the national information system.

There are 3846 patients in hospital in Bulgaria who have tested positive for Covid-19, an increase of 471 in the past week, with 316 in intensive care, an increase of 14 over that time.

A total of 156 medical personnel tested positive in the past week, bringing the total to 9990.

The national information system said that 108 356 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 had been administered in Bulgaria, including 33 036 in the past week, and 4088 in the past day.

In the past week, a total of 17 089 people in Bulgaria received a second dose of the jab against Covid-19, bringing the total to 26 923, according to the national information system.

(Photo: Alexandrovska Hospital)

