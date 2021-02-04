EC opens infringement proceedings against Bulgaria on telecom rules

Share this: Facebook

The European Commission said on February 4 that it was opening infringement procedures against 24 member states, Bulgaria among them, for failing to enact EU’s new telecom rules, the European Electronic Communications Code.

Member states had until December 21 2020 to transpose the directive into national law, but only Greece, Hungary and Finland have notified the Commission that they adopted all necessary measures for transposing the rules, the EC said in a statement.

The other member states have been sent letters of formal notice, the first step in EU’s infringement process, requesting them to adopt and notify the relevant measures. All of them have two months to reply, the EC said.

EU’s new rules are meant to modernise the European regulatory framework for electronic communications, enhancing consumers’ choices and rights, and includes provisions ensuring clearer contracts, quality of services, and competitive markets.

But it also allows operators to benefit from rules incentivising investments in very-high capacity networks, as well as from enhanced regulatory predictability, leading to more innovative digital services and infrastructures, the EC said.

(European Commission headquarters Berlaymont building. Photo: JLogan)

