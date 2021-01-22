Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 90 more deaths, active cases drop by 1891

Share this: Facebook

Ninety people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 8741, the national information system said on January 22.

Of 7674 tests done in Bulgaria in the past day, 455 – about 5.9 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 213 864 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 27 769 are active, a decrease of 1891 in the past 24 hours.

A total of 2256 people recovered from the virus in the past day, bringing the total to 177 354, according to the national information system.

There are 3045 patients in hospital, a decrease of 225 in the past 24 hours, with 297 in intensive care, a decrease of 30.

Twenty-six medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to 9365.

A total of 1124 people were vaccinated in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 25 251.

