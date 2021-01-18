Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 9 more deaths, active cases decrease to 46 608

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s Covid-19 death toll has risen to 8483 after nine more deaths were reported by the national information system on January 18.

The Monday report said that 77 people had tested positive for Covid-19 in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours. Of these cases, 35 were established by PCR tests and 42 by antigen tests.

A total of 1194 tests were done in the past 24 hours, including 765 PCR and 429 antigen tests. This means that 6.4 per cent of tests done proved positive.

To date, 211 813 cases of new coronavirus have been proven in Bulgaria, of which 46 608 are active. The number of active cases is 328 fewer than the previous day.

The national information system said that 3485 patients are in hospital, the same figure as the previous day, with 341 in intensive care, an increase of one.

Two medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 9264.

The report said that 396 people had recovered in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 156 722.

So far 18 453 people in Bulgaria have been vaccinated against Covid-19, including 121 in the past 24 hours, the national information system said.

