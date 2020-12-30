Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 154 more deaths, active cases fall by 1635

Share this: Facebook

A total of 154 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 7405, the national information system said on December 30.

Of 8084 PCR tests done in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours, 1438 proved positive – about 17.8 per cent. Of this figure, 802 were established by PCR tests and 636 by rapid antigen tests.

To date, 199 491 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 76 684 are active, a decrease of 1635 compared with the figure in the December 29 report by the national information system.

There are 5023 patients in hospital, 488 fewer than the day before, while the number in intensive care has gone down by 30 to 474.

Fifty-seven medical personnel tested positive in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to date to 8803.

A total of 2919 people recovered from the virus in the past day, bringing the total to 115 402, according to the national information system.

Of the newly-confirmed cases, 246 are in the city of Sofia.

By district, the other newly-confirmed cases are Blagoevgrad 54, Bourgas 81, Varna 171, Veliko Turnovo 53, Vidin 16, Vratsa 62, Gabrovo 10, Dobrich 33, Kurdzhali 17, Kyustendil 10, Lovech 21, Montana 12, Pazardzhik 41, Pernik 29, Pleven 54, Plovdiv 128, Razgrad 11, Rousse 80, Silistra 33, Sliven 26, Smolyan eight, Sofia district 45, Stara Zagora 66, Turgovishte 20, Haskovo 30, Shoumen 44 and Yambol 37.

