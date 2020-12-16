UK has cut quarantine period for arrivals from Bulgaria from 14 to 10 days

Share this: Facebook

As of December 14, travellers entering the United Kingdom from Bulgaria, both UK nationals and foreign citizens, are expected to undergo a period of 10-day self-isolation (previously 14 days), unless they fall into one of the exempt categories, the British embassy in Sofia said.

As of December 15, passengers arriving in England from Bulgaria and other countries outside those designated as “travel corridors” will have the option of paying to take a private Covid-19 test after five days of self-isolation in England. This measure does not apply for Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland.

A negative result will absolve the passenger from the requirement to self-isolate for the remainder of the 10 days quarantine period. Further information on the scheme can be found at this link.

Since December 5 2020, a specific and limited Business Jobs and Investment Exemption from the quarantine rules in England has to come into force.

The published guidance on which jobs fall under these exemptions at this link.

