Covid-19: Biggest pressure in Bulgaria likely to be in first half of December, mathematician says

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



The biggest pressure regarding Covid-19 in Bulgaria will probably be in the first half of December, mathematics Professor Nikolai Vitanov of the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences, an adviser to the national operational headquarters, said on November 16.

The rest of this article is exclusively available to supporters of The Sofia Globe’s Patreon page. If you have not yet become a patron, it costs three euro a month, or the equivalent in other currencies, to do so. Please click on the “Become a patron” button below.

Become a Patron!