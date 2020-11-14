Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Death toll passes 2000-mark, active cases rise to 64 613

Share this: Facebook

Eighty-five people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 2055, the national information system daily report on November 14 said.

The number of active cases rose by 3445 in the past day to 64 613.

Of 12 413 PCR tests done in the past day, 4212 proved positive.

There are 4949 patients in hospital, an increase of 181 in the past day. Of the total, 288 are in intensive care, an increase of four.

A hundred and thirty-nine medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 3758.

To date, 94 937 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria.

A total of 682 people recovered in the past day, bringing the total to 28 269.

Of the newly-confirmed cases, 1231 are in the city of Sofia, 429 in the district of Varna and 320 in the district of Plovdiv. This is a change from the past few weeks, in which Plovdiv district has been in second place in each daily report.

By district, the other newly-confirmed cases are Blagoevgrad 167, Bourgas 277, Veliko Turnovo 151, Vidin 17, Vratsa 94, Gabrovo 120, Dobrich 54, Kurdzhali 19, Kyustendil 72, Lovech 42, Montana 93, Pazardzhik 79, Pernik 64, Pleven 90, Razgrad 68, Rousse 192, Silistra 52, Sliven 56, Smolyan 16, Sofia district 89, Stara Zagora 151, Turgovishte 58, Haskovo 79, Shoumen 82 and Yambol 50.

