Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 10 new deaths, active cases rise to 18 441

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Ten people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 1094, according to the October 26 report by the national information system.

The number of active cases rose in the past 24 hours by 195 to 18 441, the national information system said.

As has become customary for the report on the day after Sunday, the numbers of PCR tests and confirmed cases were lower than for other days of the week.

In Bulgaria, 2257 PCR tests were done in the past 24 hours. A total of 327 proved positive.

The number of people in Bulgaria who have recovered from the virus has risen by 122 in the past day, to a total to date of 18 354.

Eleven medical personnel in Bulgaria tested positive in the past day. The number to date is 1883.

The largest number of newly-confirmed cases was in the city of Sofia, 125.

By district, the other newly-confirmed cases were Blagoevgrad 31, Bourgas nine, Varna five, Veliko Turnovo two, Vidin four, Vratsa 13, Gabrovo four, Kyustendil eight, Lovech two, Montana 10, Pazardzhik 11, Pernik six, Pleven 14, Plovdiv 14, Razgrad 10, Sliven nine, Smolyan three, Sofia district seven, Stara Zagora nine, Turgovishte 25, Haskovo two and Shoumen two.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassy of Switzerland.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation, please click here.

The Sofia Globe is an independent media outlet, free of ties to any corporate or political groups. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content. Please click on the “Become a patron” button below:

Become a Patron!