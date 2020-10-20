Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Death toll now exceeds 1000-mark, after days of sharp increases

Share this: Facebook

Twenty-two people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for new coronavirus died in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll to 1008, the national information system’s October 20 daily report said.

The number of newly-confirmed cases in Bulgaria also hit a record four-figure mark. Of 4406 PCR tests done in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours, a total of 1024 proved positive.

There are 729 additional active cases, as of the past 24 hours, with the number now totalling 12 366.

Sixty-two more people are in hospital, compared with the previous day, to a current total of 1562. Eighty-eight are in intensive care.

Another new record in the past 24 hours was in the number of medical personnel in Bulgaria who tested positive in a single day: 71, bringing the total to date to 1622.

A total of 210 people in Bulgaria have recovered from the virus, to a total to date of 12 153.

Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia recorded the highest number of newly-confirmed cases in the past 24 hours: 292.

By district, the other newly-confirmed cases are Blagoevgrad 60, Bourgas 63, Varna 56, Veliko Turnovo 20, Vratsa 22, Gabrovo 18, Dobrich 15, Kurdzhali 18, Kyustendil 13, Lovech seven, Montana 10, Pazardzhik 14, Pernik 17, Pleven 13, Plovdiv 109, Razgrad 17, Rousse 41, Sliven 39, Smolyan 15, Sofia district 13, Stara Zagora 53, Turgovishte 37, Haskovo 17, Shoumen 29 and Yambol 16.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassy of Switzerland.

