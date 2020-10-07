Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Active cases pass 6000-mark, 135 new cases in Sofia

Share this: Facebook

Eight people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for new coronavirus died in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the virus to 862, the national information system said on October 7.

A total of 5431 PCR tests were done in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours, of which 436 proved positive.

By far the largest number of newly-confirmed cases was in Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia, 135, followed by the districts of Plovdiv, 40, Bourgas, 38, Stara Zagora, 27, and Blagoevgrad, 25.

By district, the other newly-confirmed cases were Varna 19, Veliko Turnovo nine, Vratsa six, Gabrovo 10, Dobrich four, Kurdzhali 11, Kyustendil three, Lovech five, Montana one, Pazardzhik 10, Pernik six, Pleven three, Razgrad five, Rousse 11, Silistra three, Sliven 10, Smolyan two, Sofia district two, Turgovishte 18, Haskovo 15, Shoumen nine and Yambol nine.

The number of active cases rose by 297 in the past 24 hours to 6134.

To date, 22 306 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, counting in those who have died, those who have recovered and the active cases.

The number of patients in hospital rose by 41 in the past day to 971. Fifty-seven are in intensive care, two fewer than as at the national information system’s October 6 report.

A total of 131 people recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to date to 15 310.

Thirty-five medical personnel tested positive in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to date to 1237.

