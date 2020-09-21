Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 6 new deaths, 4522 active cases

Share this: Facebook

The death toll among people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for new coronavirus has risen by six in the past 24 hours to a total of 761, the national information system said in its daily update on September 21.

All six people who died had concomitant diseases.

Of 1249 PCR tests done in Bulgaria in the past day, a total of 44 proved positive.

By district, the newly-confirmed cases are Sofia city nine, Blagoevgrad and Montana eight each, Smolyan five, Plovdiv four, Dobrich and Pazardzhik three each, and one each in Bourgas, Varna, Stara Zagora and Turgovishte.

The number of confirmed cases of new coronavirus in Bulgaria to date, including those who have died, those who have recovered and those cases that are active, is 18 863.

There are 4522 active cases, 16 more than as at the national information system’s September 20 report.

Twenty-two people have recovered in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 13 580.

There are 718 patients in hospital, 35 in intensive care.

Three medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 1053.

