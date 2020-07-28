Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Active cases drop to 4689, death toll rises to 347

Share this: Facebook

The number of active cases of Covid-19 in Bulgaria has decreased by 43 in the past day to a total of 4689, according to data posted on July 28 by the national information system.

The death toll has risen by seven to a total of 347.

In the past day, a total of 230 people have recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 5585.

The number of patients in hospital has risen by four to a total of 686. Thirty-nine are intensive care, four more than as at the previous daily update by the national information centre.

Of the 3832 PCR tests done in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours, a total of 194 proved positive. This brings the number of confirmed cases of new coronavirus in Bulgaria to date to 10 621, after 243 126 PCR tests.

Of the newly-confirmed cases, the figures by district are Blagoevgrad 19, Bourgas six, Varna 25, Veliko Turnovo three, Vratsa four, Gabrovo five, Dobrich five, Kurdzhali two, Kyustendil five, Pazardzhik seven, Pernik three, Pleven three, Plovdiv 16, Razgrad two, Rousse three, Sliven seven, Smolyan one, Sofia district seven, Sofia city 60, Stara Zagora three, Haskovo five and Yambol three.

The number of medical personnel who have tested positive has risen by seven to a total of 618.

There are 10 401 people in Bulgaria in quarantine in connection with the coronavirus situation, according to the national information system.

