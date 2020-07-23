Bulgaria Constitutional Court issues rulings on Health Act, Prosecutor-General

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s Constitutional Court said on July 23 that it has ruled on two cases concerning a challenge brought by President Roumen Radev against amendments to the Health Act, as well as a question by the Cabinet regarding potential investigations of the Prosecutor-General.

The ruling on the Health Act amendments was issued in nearly-record time, with Radev’s challenge tabled in mid-May. The President argued that several provisions about the epidemic state of emergency were unconstitutional.

The court said that it dismissed the challenge, but gave no further details. It is the practice of the court to announce rulings on the day they are made, but publish the legal reasoning for the decision with a delay of several days.

Judges Georgi Angelov, Tanya Raikovska and Atanas Semov signed a dissenting opinion, the court said.

In the other case decided on July 23, the Constitutional Court was asked by the Cabinet to clarify whether the Prosecutor-General oversight of all investigations included cases when the Prosecutor-General was the subject of a probe.

The court ruled unanimously that “checks, investigations or other procedural actions undertaken with regard to tip-offs against the Prosecutor-General” were not subject to legal or managerial oversight by the Prosecutor-General.

In this case too, the court said that it would publish its full legal reasoning at a later date.

(Photo: Clive Leviev-Sawyer)

