Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Active cases rise to 4416, eight more deaths

The number of active cases of Covid-19 in Bulgaria has increased by 89 in the past 24 hours to a total of 4416, according to data posted on July 21 by the national information system.

The death toll has risen by eight in the past day to a total of 308.

The number of patients in hospital has risen by 14 to a total of 624. Thirty-four are in intensive care.

A total of 3686 PCR tests were done in the past day, of which 196 proved positive, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to date – counting in those who have died and those who have recovered from the virus – to 8929.

A total of 4205 people have recovered, an increase of 99 in the past day.

