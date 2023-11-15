Bulgaria begins road safety ‘Operation Winter’

For the 29th year, road safety Operation Winter begins in Bulgaria on November 15, the day that the law requires that cars should be fitted with tyres of a tread depth of no less than 4mm.

The law requires that cars be fitted with tyres suitable for winter conditions from November 15 to March 1.

Traffic Police chief Commissioner Dimitar Michev told a news conference that as is customary, the operation would take place in three phases.

In the first, the focus would be on cyclists and electric vehicles, in the second pedestrians and in the third, drivers of motor vehicles.

Dr Zhivka Dimitrova of the Bulgarian Red Cross urged motorists to check the contents of their first aid kits.

Traffic Police issued a series of recommendations for safe driving in winter conditions.

These include complying with the law that requires cars to be fitted, from November 15 to March 1, with tyres suitable for winter conditions or with a tread depth not less or equal to four millimetres.

As the law requires, there must be a first aid kit, safety triangle, fire extinguisher and reflective vehicle in each vehicle.

In each vehicle, ready for use if needed, there should be snow chains, a blanket, a spade, battery charger and tow rope.

Vehicles should be equipped with antifreeze and windscreen washer fluid should be replaced with one containing an anti-freezing agent.



There should be checks of the serviceability of the heating system, lights and reflectors of the vehicle.



The use of reflective vests by cyclists is mandatory when riding outside populated areas, during the dark part of the day and when visibility is reduced, the Interior Ministry said.

(Photo: Clive Leviev-Sawyer)

