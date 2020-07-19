Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 4258 active cases, two more deaths

Share this: Facebook

The number of active cases of Covid-19 in Bulgaria has risen by 146 in the past 24 hours to a total of 4258, according to data posted on July 19 by the national information system.

The number of newly-confirmed cases is 196, after 2003 PCR tests were done – significantly lower than the 4484 done the day before and the record 6526 the day before that.

To date, a total of 8638 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Bulgaria, counting on those who have died and those who have recovered from the virus.

A total of 4081 people have recovered, an increase of 48 in the past day.

There are 605 patients in hospital, 34 in intensive care.

The number of medical personnel who have tested positive has increased by seven in the past day to a total of 567.

The death toll has risen by two to a total of 299. Those who died in the past 24 hours were an 88-year-old man with heart disease and a 77-year-old man who had no concomitant diseases.



