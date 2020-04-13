Bulgaria’s Customs Agency foils bid to smuggle 148 000 protective masks

Share this: Facebook

Bulgarian customs officers have foiled a bid to smuggle 148 000 undeclared protective masks, the Customs Agency said on April 13.

The masks were found in a foreign-registered lorry, driven by a Bulgarian, which crossed from Turkey into Bulgaria at the Kapitan Andreevo border checkpoint, the agency said.

The driver told customs officers that the cargo was being conveyed from Turkey to Slovakia.

On inspection, 31 boxes were found, containing the 148 000 masks in factory packaging.

Also found were 9254 items of sportswear, bags, shoes and other articles bearing the names of well-known brands such as Adidas, Nike, Calvin Klein, Armani, Louis Vuitton, Versace, Gucci and Prada.

The branded goods were confiscated on suspicion of violation of intellectual property rights. The masks also were seized.

The driver is being penalised for violating the Customs Act, the agency said.

(Photo: Customs Agency)

