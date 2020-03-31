Bulgaria grants grace period for purchases after making wearing masks in public compulsory

Share this: Facebook

The grace period for the purchase of protective masks is midnight on April 4, national operational headquarters chief Major-General Ventsislav Mutafchiyski said, after Bulgaria’s Health Minister issued an order making wearing masks in indoor and outdoor public places compulsory.

He said that there were masks available, and in his neighbourhood pharmacy, cost 3.50 leva, Bulgarian National Radio reported.

Public places where masks must be worn include shops, pharmacies, the metro underground railway system, public transport, hospitals, banks, the administrative offices of government and the reception area of the traffic police.

On the morning of March 31, the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Bulgaria was 379, following 20 new test results that were positive, the operational headquarters said.

The new cases include four in Bourgas, four in Kyustendil, three in Plovdiv, three in Varna, two in Silistra and one each in Sofia, Kurdzhali, Shoumen and Stara Zagora.

Of the total number of confirmed cases, 18 are medical staff.

There are a total of 113 patients in hospital.

