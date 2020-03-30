Covid-19: Bulgaria allocates further 45M leva for elderly living alone, people with disabilities

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s Ministry of Labor and Social Policy is allocating a further 45 million leva under the Human Resources Development Operational Programme in support of elderly people living alone and people with disabilities.

As of March 30, municipalities will be able to apply for funding for projects to provide care for people in this position, the ministry said on its website.

For the projects, personnel may be hired to provide services to the homes of elderly people and people with disabilities during the emergency situation declared because of Covid-19.

Those hired will supply foodstuffs, medicines and other essentials to those in need, using the money of those being provided with the service. Users of the service could also be assisted in paying their household bills or in requesting and receiving urgent administrative services. The municipal staff will be provided with personal protective equipment and disinfectants, the ministry said.

