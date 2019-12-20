High-altitude mountaineer, conservationist among speakers at TEDxVitosha 2020

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



The year 2020 is all about high goals, high promises and high expectations. With TEDxVitosha the bar is boldly being set as high as possible. The place is Azaryan Theatre, the date is January 25. Save the date!

The following personalities who are part of the incredible panel of TEDxVitosha speakers are definitely proving that.

Dr. Atanas Skatov could not be more familiar with heights. He is a high-altitude mountaineer who, this year, set yet another record.

Dr. Skatov is the first and only Bulgarian vegan to climb the Seven Summits and 11 summits above 8000 m within the span of six years and nine months, the first Bulgarian to climb Mount Everest twice – through the North and South ridge… you are going to hear about these and many more mind-blowing achievements on the TEDxVitosha stage.

Iain Jackson has turned his main passion in life into a career – nature conservation. His journey of exploration and discovery started in Canada and has led him to Japan, Kenya, Thailand and many more places in between, and now, ultimately, to Bulgaria. As Conservation Director of WWF Bulgaria, Iain is playing a key role in shaping the national strategy of WWF Bulgaria and working with experts to protect the “Green Heart of Europe”.

He has worked with large mammals such as tigers and elephants in two continents, has a deep interest in the global black-market wild life trade and a particular passion for working with traditional communities to empower them and find better solutions to the issues they face in the ever-changing modern world.

Join TEDxVitosha and become part of their stories plus many more.

Tickets can be bought here – https://epaygo.bg/2249635711

The Sofia Globe is a media partner of the event.

Comments

comments