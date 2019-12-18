Painted fragment of Berlin Wall to be unveiled in Bulgaria’s Plovdiv on December 19

Share this: Facebook

A fragment of the Berlin Wall, painted by French artist Thierry Noir, will be unveiled in front of Exhibition Hall 2019 in Bulgaria’s city of Plovdiv on December 19.

The event is being held as Plovdiv’s status of European Capital of Culture 2019 heads to a close, and on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall.

The unveiling, scheduled for 4pm at the Gladstone Street venue, is to attended by former President Petar Stoyanov, Plovdiv mayor Zdravko Dimitrov and German ambassador Christoph Eichhorn.

The piece of concrete was part of the exhibition in January, “Art Liberty – From the Berlin Wall to Street Art”, which launched the Plovdiv 2019 European Capital of Culture.

It includes a personal message from the artist to Plovdiv and Bulgaria, which reads: “А message to future generations – let us not repeat the mistakes of the past”.

At the beginning of 2019, the only travelling collection of 30 drawings on the pieces of Berlin Wall concrete was displayed in the centre of Plovdiv for three months and was viewed by thousands of tourists and other visitors to the city.

Plovdiv was the first city in Europe to feature the exhibition on the eve of the anniversary of “Europe without borders”.

The fragment is 3.6 metres in height and weighs 2.5 tons.

“It will remain in front of Exhibition Hall 2019 and, subsequently, will become the basis for the creation of a monument commemorating the Freedom of New Europe,” the Plovdiv 2019 Foundation said.

